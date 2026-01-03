Tragic Helicopter Crash in Arizona Mountains Claims Four Lives

A tragic helicopter crash occurred on Friday in Arizona's rugged mountains, claiming the lives of all four passengers aboard, local authorities confirmed.

The victims, identified as the 59-year-old pilot and three young women aged 21 and 22, were onboard a private helicopter when it struck a slackline strung across the terrain. The crash site, near Telegraph Canyon, is about 64 miles east of Phoenix.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are probing the incident. Officials noted that getting to the remote crash area required several hours' journey on foot, while a temporary flight restriction was instated for safety reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)