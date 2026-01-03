Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Showdown: Allegations Fly as Elections Loom

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan urged Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to 'introspect' after corruption allegations against the BJP-led Pimpri Chinchwad civic body. With municipal elections approaching, Chavan challenged Pawar's remarks, emphasizing the political context and alliance dynamics against a backdrop of reported graft and criminally linked candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-01-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 12:35 IST
Maharashtra Political Showdown: Allegations Fly as Elections Loom
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape shifted on Saturday as BJP president Ravindra Chavan urged Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to 'introspect' over his corruption allegations against the formerly BJP-ruled Pimpri Chinchwad civic body. Chavan's remarks underscored the tensions within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, where Pawar's NCP is a key partner.

Chavan criticized Pawar's timing, suggesting the allegations were strategically positioned ahead of the crucial January 15 municipal elections. The Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation was managed by the BJP until 2022 and this discourse threatens to disrupt the equanimity between the allies.

Fueling the controversy, Pawar defended his party's decision to nominate candidates with criminal backgrounds by referencing his own past allegations. The intricate political maneuvering highlights a complex web of accusations and political strategies as alliances shift and parties vie for power in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

