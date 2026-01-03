Left Menu

Runners Ready: Tata Mumbai Marathon Sees Champions and Contenders

The Tata Mumbai Marathon returns with an elite roster of seasoned champions and rising stars. Notable participants include Anish Thapa and Nirmaben Thakor, past winners aiming for top honors. The event offers substantial prize money and record bonuses, drawing fierce competition from India's top marathoners.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is set to attract a blend of seasoned champions and emerging talents in both the men's and women's elite races this January 18. Leading the field are defending champions Anish Thapa and Nirmaben Thakor, who have both demonstrated impressive track records in past marathons.

This prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Race features a lineup of 36 of the country's foremost athletes, with 23 men and 13 women competing for top honors. The top three finishers in the Indian Elite categories will earn prize money of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh. Additionally, a Rs 2 lakh event record bonus and a Rs 1 lakh Indian event record jackpot are up for grabs.

The mens's elite competition sees Anish Thapa, with a personal best of 2:16:41, up against formidable opponents like Man Singh, the Asian Marathon Championships 2024 winner with a record time of 2:13:25. In the women's field, Nirmaben Thakor aims for a historic title hat-trick, with tough competition from previous winners and podium finishers. The event promises exciting action as athletes vie for recognition and rewards.

