Night Explosions Shake Caracas Amid US-Venezuela Tensions

Explosions reverberated across Caracas early Saturday, jolting residents into the streets as low-flying aircraft buzzed overhead. The Venezuelan government has yet to comment on the developments.

The incident occurs amid heightened US military activities targeting alleged drug-smuggling operations in the region. President Nicolás Maduro signaled openness to talks with the US to tackle drug trafficking issues.

In a recently aired interview, Maduro accused the US of campaigning for a government change to exploit Venezuela's oil wealth, following a massive military deployment in the Caribbean Sea last August.