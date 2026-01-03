Left Menu

Night Explosions Shake Caracas Amid US-Venezuela Tensions

Explosions rocked Caracas as tensions between Venezuela and the US escalate. Venezuelans took to the streets following nighttime blasts. Amid a US military campaign against drug-trafficking boats, President Maduro expressed willingness to negotiate with the US, accusing it of seeking regime change to access oil reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 03-01-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 12:33 IST
Night Explosions Shake Caracas Amid US-Venezuela Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Explosions reverberated across Caracas early Saturday, jolting residents into the streets as low-flying aircraft buzzed overhead. The Venezuelan government has yet to comment on the developments.

The incident occurs amid heightened US military activities targeting alleged drug-smuggling operations in the region. President Nicolás Maduro signaled openness to talks with the US to tackle drug trafficking issues.

In a recently aired interview, Maduro accused the US of campaigning for a government change to exploit Venezuela's oil wealth, following a massive military deployment in the Caribbean Sea last August.

TRENDING

1
Security Forces Strike Major Blow to Naxalite Insurgency in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Strike Major Blow to Naxalite Insurgency in Chhattisgarh

 India
2
Explosive Tensions: Caracas Incident Draws Global Attention

Explosive Tensions: Caracas Incident Draws Global Attention

 Global
3
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin’s Historic China Visit

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin’s Historic China Visit

 China
4
Debate Heats Up Over Gig Economy: Goyal Defends Flexible Model

Debate Heats Up Over Gig Economy: Goyal Defends Flexible Model

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026