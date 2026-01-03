Night Explosions Shake Caracas Amid US-Venezuela Tensions
Explosions rocked Caracas as tensions between Venezuela and the US escalate. Venezuelans took to the streets following nighttime blasts. Amid a US military campaign against drug-trafficking boats, President Maduro expressed willingness to negotiate with the US, accusing it of seeking regime change to access oil reserves.
Explosions reverberated across Caracas early Saturday, jolting residents into the streets as low-flying aircraft buzzed overhead. The Venezuelan government has yet to comment on the developments.
The incident occurs amid heightened US military activities targeting alleged drug-smuggling operations in the region. President Nicolás Maduro signaled openness to talks with the US to tackle drug trafficking issues.
In a recently aired interview, Maduro accused the US of campaigning for a government change to exploit Venezuela's oil wealth, following a massive military deployment in the Caribbean Sea last August.