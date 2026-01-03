Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: 'Operation Sankalp' Nets Numerous Arrests

In December, the Delhi Police's 'Operation Sankalp' led to numerous arrests for various crimes including robbery, cyber fraud, and narcotics. The operation saw the resolution of many cases, recovery of stolen goods, and seizure of illegal weapons. Measures also targeted organized crime and cybercrime effectively.

In a determined bid to combat crime, the Delhi Police enhanced their enforcement activities under 'Operation Sankalp' throughout December, leading to the arrest of numerous alleged offenders involved in crimes ranging from robbery and snatching to cyber fraud and narcotics cases.

The operation spanned from December 1 to December 31, 2025, resulting in arrests for various crimes such as robbery, auto-lifting, and cyber fraud. The police managed to crack multiple snatching and burglary cases, retrieving substantial stolen goods including mobile phones, vehicles, and cash.

Special attention was given to curbing cybercrime, with the arrest of 85 individuals and the recovery of significant digital and physical evidence. Efforts also extended to tackling organized crime, leading to arrests under the Arms Act and NDPS Act, with preventive actions ensuring further public safety.

