Tragedy in the Skies: South Africa Light Aircraft Crash

Three people tragically lost their lives in a light aircraft crash in South Africa, officials reported on Monday.

The Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre confirmed the discovery of the aircraft's wreckage close to Greytown in KwaZulu-Natal province after it disappeared on Sunday. Sadly, there were no survivors.

Among those who perished was a female student pilot, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial transport department revealed. The ill-fated flight had departed from Durban, heading for Pretoria, when it encountered severe weather. Local media noted that one of the other planes in the group crash-landed near Greytown, but no major injuries occurred.

