Tragedy in the Skies: South Africa Light Aircraft Crash
A light aircraft crash in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, resulted in the tragic deaths of three individuals, including a female student pilot. The aircraft was en route from Durban to Pretoria when it went missing due to inclement weather. Authorities located the wreckage near Greytown.
Three people tragically lost their lives in a light aircraft crash in South Africa, officials reported on Monday.
The Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre confirmed the discovery of the aircraft's wreckage close to Greytown in KwaZulu-Natal province after it disappeared on Sunday. Sadly, there were no survivors.
Among those who perished was a female student pilot, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial transport department revealed. The ill-fated flight had departed from Durban, heading for Pretoria, when it encountered severe weather. Local media noted that one of the other planes in the group crash-landed near Greytown, but no major injuries occurred.
