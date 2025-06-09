Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: South Africa Light Aircraft Crash

A light aircraft crash in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, resulted in the tragic deaths of three individuals, including a female student pilot. The aircraft was en route from Durban to Pretoria when it went missing due to inclement weather. Authorities located the wreckage near Greytown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Three people tragically lost their lives in a light aircraft crash in South Africa, officials reported on Monday.

The Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre confirmed the discovery of the aircraft's wreckage close to Greytown in KwaZulu-Natal province after it disappeared on Sunday. Sadly, there were no survivors.

Among those who perished was a female student pilot, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial transport department revealed. The ill-fated flight had departed from Durban, heading for Pretoria, when it encountered severe weather. Local media noted that one of the other planes in the group crash-landed near Greytown, but no major injuries occurred.

