India's Ambitious Bid for Homegrown Accountancy Giants

Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, has announced the government's plans to foster the growth of large domestic accountancy firms in the country.

This initiative aims to establish an Indian equivalent to the current global 'big four'—Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG—that dominate the accountancy sector.

Goyal highlighted past regulatory and mindset barriers but noted that changes are underway, promising an Indian 'big four' soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)