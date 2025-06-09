Left Menu

India's Ambitious Bid for Homegrown Accountancy Giants

The Indian government, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, is working towards establishing large domestic accountancy firms. The goal is to create an Indian version of the 'big four,' rivaling Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG. Reforms in merger regulations and evolving mindsets are paving the way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bern | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:29 IST
India's Ambitious Bid for Homegrown Accountancy Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, has announced the government's plans to foster the growth of large domestic accountancy firms in the country.

This initiative aims to establish an Indian equivalent to the current global 'big four'—Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG—that dominate the accountancy sector.

Goyal highlighted past regulatory and mindset barriers but noted that changes are underway, promising an Indian 'big four' soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025