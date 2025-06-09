Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: The Untold Story of the Mumbra Train Accident

A tragic train accident in Thane district led to the deaths of four commuters, including Ketan Saroj, due to overcrowding and a risky practice of standing at train doors. Despite attempts to pull the emergency chain, the train did not stop in time, leaving injured passengers without immediate aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:34 IST
Tragedy on the Tracks: The Untold Story of the Mumbra Train Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident that occurred near Mumbra railway station on Monday, four commuters lost their lives after falling from overcrowded local trains in Maharashtra's Thane district. Among the deceased was Ketan Saroj, a close friend of Dipak Shirsat, who narrowly avoided the accident by choosing not to stand near the train's footboard as suggested by Saroj.

The incident unfolded during the morning rush hour when packed trains were crossing each other on a steep turn. After the accident, fellow passengers attempted to stop the train by pulling the emergency chain multiple times, but it did not halt, delaying medical aid for the injured. Shirsat, reflecting on the tragic loss of his friend, described the daily commute they shared from Shahad to Airoli via Thane.

Central Railway officials indicated that the victims were hanging from the footboards of two trains traveling in opposite directions, and the brushing of backpacks as the trains passed led to the fatal incident. With nine others injured, concerns over commuter safety and overcrowding on local trains demand urgent attention.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025