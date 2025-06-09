Tragedy on the Tracks: The Untold Story of the Mumbra Train Accident

In a tragic accident that occurred near Mumbra railway station on Monday, four commuters lost their lives after falling from overcrowded local trains in Maharashtra's Thane district. Among the deceased was Ketan Saroj, a close friend of Dipak Shirsat, who narrowly avoided the accident by choosing not to stand near the train's footboard as suggested by Saroj.

The incident unfolded during the morning rush hour when packed trains were crossing each other on a steep turn. After the accident, fellow passengers attempted to stop the train by pulling the emergency chain multiple times, but it did not halt, delaying medical aid for the injured. Shirsat, reflecting on the tragic loss of his friend, described the daily commute they shared from Shahad to Airoli via Thane.

Central Railway officials indicated that the victims were hanging from the footboards of two trains traveling in opposite directions, and the brushing of backpacks as the trains passed led to the fatal incident. With nine others injured, concerns over commuter safety and overcrowding on local trains demand urgent attention.