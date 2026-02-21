Tragedy at a Wedding: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped in Pipiganj

An 8-year-old girl suffered a horrific ordeal after being allegedly raped during a wedding ceremony in Pipiganj. Police have apprehended a 20-year-old male suspect linked to the crime through event footage, which shows the girl leaving with him, according to officials.

The tragedy unfolded late Friday when the child, attending with her grandmother for the 'jaimala' ritual, went missing. Family members grew concerned and reviewed footage captured by a drone. They discovered the child leaving with a local man.

She was eventually found gravely injured 200 meters from the venue and was rushed to various medical facilities due to her critical injuries. Authorities have identified the accused as Ashok Nishad, confirming the arrest and filing charges under relevant sections of the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)