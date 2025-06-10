Warner Bros Discovery Faces Bondholder Pushback
Warner Bros Discovery is reportedly planning to ban investor cooperation pacts as it splits into two public companies. Creditors, advised by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, are opposing this plan and seeking better terms for bondholders.
Warner Bros Discovery is taking strategic steps to divide itself into two separate public companies. As part of this plan, the entertainment giant has proposed a ban on investor cooperation pacts.
Creditors have engaged advisers and are organizing to counter this move. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, a well-known law firm, is coordinating bondholders' efforts to negotiate more favorable terms.
According to sources familiar with the proceedings, the bondholders' pushback is growing as they consult with experts to safeguard their interests and ensure beneficial conditions.
