Warner Bros Discovery Faces Bondholder Pushback

Warner Bros Discovery is taking strategic steps to divide itself into two separate public companies. As part of this plan, the entertainment giant has proposed a ban on investor cooperation pacts.

Creditors have engaged advisers and are organizing to counter this move. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, a well-known law firm, is coordinating bondholders' efforts to negotiate more favorable terms.

According to sources familiar with the proceedings, the bondholders' pushback is growing as they consult with experts to safeguard their interests and ensure beneficial conditions.

