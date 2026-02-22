Miller and Brevis Ignite South Africa's Fightback

A blistering counter-attack led by David Miller and Dewald Brevis helped South Africa recover to 84 for three at the 10-over mark during their T20 World Cup Super Eights match against India. The duo's aggressive approach revived the innings after early wickets had put South Africa under pressure.

Miller, displaying exceptional prowess, took on India's spin attack, punishing Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh with a series of boundaries, which included pulling and driving with precision. Brevis played a crucial supporting role, adding timely boundaries to keep the run rate healthy.

As the innings progressed, Miller delivered a towering 95m six, flipping the match's momentum in South Africa's favor, while Brevis continued the assault with a boundary and straight six, firmly establishing South Africa's command over the game.