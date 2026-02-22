Left Menu

Miller and Brevis Ignite South Africa's Fightback

David Miller and Dewald Brevis's aggressive batting lifted South Africa to 84/3 after 10 overs against India in the T20 World Cup Super Eights. After early setbacks, Miller's powerful strikes, supported by Brevis, helped South Africa regain control with a calculated attack on India's spin bowlers.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:58 IST
A blistering counter-attack led by David Miller and Dewald Brevis helped South Africa recover to 84 for three at the 10-over mark during their T20 World Cup Super Eights match against India. The duo's aggressive approach revived the innings after early wickets had put South Africa under pressure.

Miller, displaying exceptional prowess, took on India's spin attack, punishing Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh with a series of boundaries, which included pulling and driving with precision. Brevis played a crucial supporting role, adding timely boundaries to keep the run rate healthy.

As the innings progressed, Miller delivered a towering 95m six, flipping the match's momentum in South Africa's favor, while Brevis continued the assault with a boundary and straight six, firmly establishing South Africa's command over the game.

