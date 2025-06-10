Asian Markets Watchful Amid China-US Trade Talks
Asian shares rose cautiously as investors monitored ongoing China-US trade negotiations. The potential for an agreement could lead to reduced tariffs. Major indices, including Nikkei and Kospi, registered gains. US markets showed mixed results, with companies like Qualcomm and IonQ announcing significant deals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-06-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 09:09 IST
Asian markets mostly climbed on Tuesday as investors focused on China-US trade negotiations aimed at preventing a recession.
The discussions, which follow a meeting in London, seek to lower tariffs that have disrupted global trade. Major indices from Tokyo to Taiwan saw gains amid optimism.
US markets showed mixed results, fueled by corporate deals from Qualcomm and IonQ, while bond and oil markets saw slight fluctuations.
