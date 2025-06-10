Left Menu

Asian Markets Watchful Amid China-US Trade Talks

Asian shares rose cautiously as investors monitored ongoing China-US trade negotiations. The potential for an agreement could lead to reduced tariffs. Major indices, including Nikkei and Kospi, registered gains. US markets showed mixed results, with companies like Qualcomm and IonQ announcing significant deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-06-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 09:09 IST
Asian Markets Watchful Amid China-US Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian markets mostly climbed on Tuesday as investors focused on China-US trade negotiations aimed at preventing a recession.

The discussions, which follow a meeting in London, seek to lower tariffs that have disrupted global trade. Major indices from Tokyo to Taiwan saw gains amid optimism.

US markets showed mixed results, fueled by corporate deals from Qualcomm and IonQ, while bond and oil markets saw slight fluctuations.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

Nigeria’s water crisis worsens as climate and governance failures collide

Middle East at crossroads: Lead green transition or double down on fossil legacy?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025