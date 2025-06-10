Mumbai's Morning Commute Disrupted by Technical Glitch

A technical glitch caused major disruptions for commuters on Mumbai's harbour line during the peak morning rush. The issue occurred in Navi Mumbai at the track change points near Nerul, affecting services starting at 8:03 a.m. and causing delays of up to 20 minutes.

With thousands of commuters relying on this line for daily travel between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Navi Mumbai, the impact was significant. Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Swapnil Nila, confirmed that two trains were detained and services between Vashi and Nerul were temporarily diverted to an alternate line.

Normal operations gradually resumed around 8:50 a.m. after the technical issue was resolved, alleviating the commuter chaos and resuming the usual service patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)