TSMC Reports Surge in Revenue Despite Monthly Dip

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), a leading player in the semiconductor industry, announced a substantial 39.6% rise in its net revenue for May 2025 compared to the previous year, reporting NTD 320.52 billion (USD 10.70 billion). This impressive year-on-year growth highlights the company's strong performance in the tech market.

Despite this annual increase, TSMC experienced an 8.3% decline in revenue compared to April's figures. From January to May 2025, TSMC's revenue reached NTD 1,509.34 billion (USD 50.38 billion), marking a notable 43% increase from the same period last year. These figures demonstrate the company's robust capacity to meet the high demand for semiconductors worldwide.

TSMC's vast operations served over 500 global customers in 2024, producing nearly 12,000 products for markets such as high-performance computing and automotive. The company also postponed construction of a new plant in Japan and dispelled rumors about a Middle Eastern expansion. This strategic focus underscores their commitment to maintaining their position at the forefront of semiconductor innovation.