Kashmir's Rail Link Revolution: An Emotional Milestone

Farooq Abdullah takes his first ride on the Vande Bharat train from Srinagar to Katra, celebrating Kashmir's new rail connectivity. He hopes this will boost tourism and horticulture, connecting Kashmir with the rest of India via the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link. The initiative promises economic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu/Srinagar | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:22 IST
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic journey marking a new chapter in Kashmir's transport evolution, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah embarked on his first ride aboard the recently launched Vande Bharat train. The railway network connects Srinagar to Katra, symbolizing Kashmir's integration into India's rail system.

Abdullah praised this connectivity as a 'victory for the people,' underscoring its potential to enhance tourism and trade. He expressed hopes that Amarnath Yatra pilgrims will utilize the new rail line, marking a significant stride towards easing travel and fostering regional bonds.

The Vande Bharat train, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to positively impact Kashmir's economy by ensuring rapid transport of horticultural products to wider markets across India. Moreover, it offers a reliable alternative amid seasonal road and flight disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

