Parties Slam BJP Over Bullet Train Project Amid Safety Concerns

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have taken a strong stance against the BJP over the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. They argue that funds allocated for this initiative should instead address the pressing need to upgrade Mumbai's suburban rail services.

The parties' criticism comes in the wake of a tragic accident in Thane, where four people died and nine were injured after falling from overcrowded local trains during peak hours. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut expressed concern, noting that victims of the accident were not beneficiaries of the planned high-speed train services.

Echoing these sentiments, the MNS organized a protest in Thane, demanding infrastructural improvements and safety measures from the railway authorities. MNS Thane president Avinash Jadhav pushed for an increase in the number of railway stations and urged for an independent railway board to focus on Mumbai's needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)