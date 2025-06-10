Wow! Momo Accelerates Growth with Stride Ventures Investment

Wow! Momo, a prominent quick-service restaurant chain, has received a significant Rs 85-crore investment from Stride Ventures. This funding aims to bolster the company's growth strategy across omnichannel platforms, including dine-in, delivery, and its FMCG segment, aligning with international industry benchmarks.

Currently operating over 700 stores in 70 cities, Wow! Momo plans to escalate its FMCG vertical to Rs 100 crore while expanding its newly launched HORECA division. The investment is expected to be a game-changer in redefining the Indian QSR landscape.

According to Sagar Daryani, co-founder and CEO of Wow! Momo, the partnership with Stride Ventures will drive the company's agenda to introduce new formats and expand its footprint to more than 100 cities, aiming for over 1,500 stores in the next three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)