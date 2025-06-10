Egis Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Propel Growth in MESA Region

Egis, a global leader in architecture and consulting services, has announced significant leadership changes in its Middle East and South Asia operations to boost growth and market positioning. Gurminder Sagoo, with over 30 years in the built environment sector, has been named Chief Commercial Officer.

Markos Apostolides, formerly the region's Chief Commercial Officer, will now serve as Regional Director for Consulting & Operations. His focus will include client mobilization, operational performance, and consulting service expansion. With 25 years of experience, Apostolides is poised to lead these sectors effectively.

The appointments align with the region's infrastructure and digital transformation ambitions, according to Frederico Justus, CEO for Middle East & South Asia. Egis aims to foster client relationships and expand capabilities, driven by its vast talent pool and innovative solutions.