Strategic Roadway Proposal Gains Momentum in Himachal
Himachal Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh is advocating for a road connecting Kangra and Kullu to be declared a national highway due to its strategic importance. Singh emphasizes the road's potential to increase connectivity, bolster tourism, and strengthen the rural economy, receiving support from Union Minister Rajnath Singh.
In a significant development, Himachal Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has appealed to the central government for the declaration of a road linking Kangra and Kullu districts as a national highway. Singh underlined the road's strategic importance, which could greatly enhance connectivity in the region.
At a meeting on Monday with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Singh specifically asked for the Ghatasani-Shikha-Badhani-Bhubhu Jot-Kullu road, including the Bhubujot tunnel, to be converted into a national highway. He argued that this would provide an essential alternative to the existing Pathankot-Manali-Leh National Highway, reducing travel distance by approximately 55 km.
Highlighting the project's potential impact on tourism and the rural economy, Singh received assurances of full support from Union Minister Rajnath Singh, who promised to facilitate the necessary approvals for this strategic infrastructure initiative.
