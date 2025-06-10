Left Menu

Strategic Roadway Proposal Gains Momentum in Himachal

Himachal Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh is advocating for a road connecting Kangra and Kullu to be declared a national highway due to its strategic importance. Singh emphasizes the road's potential to increase connectivity, bolster tourism, and strengthen the rural economy, receiving support from Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:48 IST
Strategic Roadway Proposal Gains Momentum in Himachal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Himachal Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has appealed to the central government for the declaration of a road linking Kangra and Kullu districts as a national highway. Singh underlined the road's strategic importance, which could greatly enhance connectivity in the region.

At a meeting on Monday with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Singh specifically asked for the Ghatasani-Shikha-Badhani-Bhubhu Jot-Kullu road, including the Bhubujot tunnel, to be converted into a national highway. He argued that this would provide an essential alternative to the existing Pathankot-Manali-Leh National Highway, reducing travel distance by approximately 55 km.

Highlighting the project's potential impact on tourism and the rural economy, Singh received assurances of full support from Union Minister Rajnath Singh, who promised to facilitate the necessary approvals for this strategic infrastructure initiative.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025