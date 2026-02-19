Left Menu

Strategic Connectivity: DPR Preparation for Razdan Pass Tunnel Begins

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced that the detailed project report for the Razdan Pass tunnel will soon be prepared. This tunnel aims to ensure all-weather connectivity to Gurez valley and has received support from the Ministry of Defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:33 IST
Strategic Connectivity: DPR Preparation for Razdan Pass Tunnel Begins
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government revealed plans to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the Razdan Pass tunnel, which aims to provide all-weather connectivity to the Gurez valley. This announcement was made in response to a query by NC legislator Nazir Ahmad Khan in the J&K Assembly.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary confirmed that preparations for the report concerning the 8-kilometre-long tunnel in Bandipora district will commence soon. This infrastructure project is expected to significantly impact the strategic connectivity of the region.

The proposed tunnel has garnered backing from the Ministry of Defence, highlighting its strategic importance to the border constituency of Gurez. It is viewed as a vital project for enhancing the region's accessibility and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026