Strategic Connectivity: DPR Preparation for Razdan Pass Tunnel Begins

The Jammu and Kashmir government revealed plans to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the Razdan Pass tunnel, which aims to provide all-weather connectivity to the Gurez valley. This announcement was made in response to a query by NC legislator Nazir Ahmad Khan in the J&K Assembly.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary confirmed that preparations for the report concerning the 8-kilometre-long tunnel in Bandipora district will commence soon. This infrastructure project is expected to significantly impact the strategic connectivity of the region.

The proposed tunnel has garnered backing from the Ministry of Defence, highlighting its strategic importance to the border constituency of Gurez. It is viewed as a vital project for enhancing the region's accessibility and development.

