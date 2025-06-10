India and EU Near Trade Pact Completion: An Economic Milestone

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has indicated that India and the 27-nation EU bloc are on the brink of concluding talks for a free trade agreement, with only a handful of issues remaining.

The negotiations, which restarted in June 2022, focus on crafting a wide-ranging pact encompassing 23 policy areas such as trade in goods and services, investment, and intellectual property rights. This comes after a halt since 2013 over differences regarding market access.

Trade between India and the EU reached USD 137.41 billion in 2023-24, solidifying the EU as India's largest trading partner. The anticipated agreement aims to bolster these numbers, marking a significant economic milestone for both regions.

