FastTrack Punjab: Revolutionizing Industrial Growth
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal launched a series of initiatives, including the 'FastTrack Punjab Portal', aimed at revolutionizing industrial growth in Punjab by providing timely approvals, self-certification processes, and infrastructural upgrades to enhance investor facilitation.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal have unveiled new initiatives, with the 'FastTrack Punjab Portal' as a centerpiece, aimed at revolutionizing industrial growth in the state.
Kejriwal announced that 12 new strategies are set to transform how Punjab's industries interact with the government, unlock land value, and become more competitive globally. The 'FastTrack Punjab Portal' promises project approvals within 45 days, with automatic approval if deadlines are missed.
Additionally, processes for building plans, fire safety, and land certificates are being simplified, as Punjab strives to set a national standard in investor facilitation. The state is committed to clearing incentive backlogs, investing in infrastructural upgrades, and addressing long-standing industry needs.
