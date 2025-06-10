FastTrack Punjab: Revolutionizing Industrial Growth

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal have unveiled new initiatives, with the 'FastTrack Punjab Portal' as a centerpiece, aimed at revolutionizing industrial growth in the state.

Kejriwal announced that 12 new strategies are set to transform how Punjab's industries interact with the government, unlock land value, and become more competitive globally. The 'FastTrack Punjab Portal' promises project approvals within 45 days, with automatic approval if deadlines are missed.

Additionally, processes for building plans, fire safety, and land certificates are being simplified, as Punjab strives to set a national standard in investor facilitation. The state is committed to clearing incentive backlogs, investing in infrastructural upgrades, and addressing long-standing industry needs.