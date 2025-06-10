Left Menu

India's Bold Economic Vision: A Call for Swiss Collaboration

Union Minister Piyush Goyal addresses Swiss industry leaders, inviting collaboration as India aims for a USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047. Highlighting transformative growth and opportunities, Goyal proposes a Swiss Enclave in India and emphasizes a partnership marked by trust, efficiency, and mutual respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:51 IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal extended an invitation to Swiss industry leaders during the Swissmem Industry Day, held in Switzerland, to capitalize on India's ambitious economic journey towards becoming a USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047. He highlighted India's robust growth story and unwrapped opportunities ripe for collaboration, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

In a compelling address, Goyal emphasized the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians, comparing these aspirations to the towering Swiss Alps. He invited Swiss engineers and entrepreneurs to partner with India, proposing a special Swiss Enclave in India to make Swiss businesses feel at home. This zone aims to serve as a welcoming base for those seeking to establish their presence in the burgeoning Indian market.

The Minister celebrated India's transformation from a USD 270 billion economy three decades ago to today's USD 4 trillion economy, with visions of growing further as the nation approaches its centenary of independence. He cited India's youth demographic, with an average age of 28.4 years, as a core strength, ensuring vibrance and opportunity for Swiss enterprises. Goyal underscored India's identity as a democracy marked by a demographic dividend, decisive leadership, and diversity, extending a sincere invite to Swiss SMEs to realize India's substantial decade-long progress.

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

