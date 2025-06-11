Left Menu

US-China Trade Talks Propel Stock Market Optimism

US stocks approached all-time highs as trade negotiations between the United States and China continued, affecting market dynamics. Hopes of tariff reductions following successful talks lifted stocks, though uncertainty persists. Companies like Designer Brands face challenges due to unstable global trade policies, impacting their financial forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-06-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 02:10 IST
US stocks rallied on Tuesday, nearing historic highs as the market eagerly awaits developments from ongoing trade discussions between the United States and China. The S&P 500 rose by 0.5%, with gains seen in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite as well.

Hopeful sentiments have buoyed markets since early drops triggered by President Trump's tariff announcements, which initially sparked recession fears. While recent talks in London appear positive, the continuation of many tariffs keeps companies like Designer Brands in limbo, affecting their financial forecasts.

Despite the uncertainty, optimism among small US businesses showed improvement. On the stock front, notable moves included a rise in Tesla shares after its previous dip, driven by apprehension over Elon Musk's political connections. Overseas, European and Asian markets posted mixed results with mainly modest fluctuations.

