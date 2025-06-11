Negotiations on Tariff Reductions: U.S. and Mexico's Steel Dilemma
The United States and Mexico are negotiating a possible deal to reduce or eliminate the 50% steel tariffs imposed by President Trump on imports. The resolution may involve a quota allowing tariff-free or reduced-rate imports up to a certain volume. These discussions follow previous import controls aiming to prevent steel surges.
The United States and Mexico are in talks to potentially reduce or eliminate the 50% steel tariffs President Donald Trump imposed on imports, insiders revealed.
A possible outcome could involve a quota system, permitting duty-free or reduced-rate entry for a specified volume of Mexican steel. Any excess would face the full tariff rate.
While negotiations continue, Bloomberg reported that both nations are close to a resolution, but terms remain unsettled. Mexico, a significant U.S. steel supplier with 3.52 million net tons in imports in 2024, argues that the tariffs are unjustified given the U.S. steel trade surplus with Mexico.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility
Trump's Trade Twist: Global Markets React
Market Volatility: Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Investor Confidence
Trade Tensions and Tariff Turbulence: Markets React to Trump’s Latest Moves
Trump's Fundraising Scrutiny: The ActBlue Probe Dilemma