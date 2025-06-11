Jetstar Asia's Closure: A New Flight Path for Qantas

Qantas Airways has announced the shutdown of its Singapore-based budget airline, Jetstar Asia, citing escalating supplier costs, elevated airport fees, and intense competition in the region as primary factors. Scheduled to close next month, the move will potentially lead to 500 job losses and facilitate the redeployment of the airline's 13 Airbus A320 planes to Australia and New Zealand.

In recent years, Jetstar Asia struggled against robust competitors like Scoot, AirAsia, and VietJet Aviation, which have strengthened their positions post-pandemic, lowering airfares and amplifying competitive pressure. The airline, which operated 16 intra-Asia routes from Changi Airport, faced increased supplier costs that significantly altered its financial landscape, according to Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson.

Qantas indicated that the closure would unlock A$500 million from the asset value of the planes, allowing reinvestment into its core business, including replacing costly leased aircraft for Jetstar Airways in Australia. Employees affected by the closure will receive redundancy packages and job placement support, while Jetstar Airways and Jetstar Japan remain unaffected by this strategic reorganization.

