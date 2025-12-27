Ronaldo's Record-Breaking Double Leads Al Nassr to Perfect Start

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered an inspiring performance as Al Nassr cruised to a 3-0 victory over Al Okhdood, marking their 10th consecutive win in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo opened the scoring with a close-range finish, solidifying his position as a top scorer this season.

Adding to the spectacle, Ronaldo struck a stunning backheel goal during first-half stoppage time, bringing his season total to 12 goals. Teammate João Félix later sealed the victory with a late strike, ensuring Al Nassr remained at the top of the league standings.

This record-breaking start underlines Al Nassr's dominance, with new coach Jorge Jesus steering them past Al Hilal's previous record. Despite a disallowed third goal for offside, Ronaldo continues to shine post-Arab Cup, pushing Al Nassr four points clear of their rivals.

