Ronaldo's Record-Breaking Double Leads Al Nassr to Perfect Start

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two crucial goals as Al Nassr defeated Al Okhdood 3-0, securing a historic 10th successive victory in the Saudi Pro League. This victory makes Al Nassr the first team in the league's history to achieve this feat, setting a new record under coach Jorge Jesus's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 23:29 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered an inspiring performance as Al Nassr cruised to a 3-0 victory over Al Okhdood, marking their 10th consecutive win in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo opened the scoring with a close-range finish, solidifying his position as a top scorer this season.

Adding to the spectacle, Ronaldo struck a stunning backheel goal during first-half stoppage time, bringing his season total to 12 goals. Teammate João Félix later sealed the victory with a late strike, ensuring Al Nassr remained at the top of the league standings.

This record-breaking start underlines Al Nassr's dominance, with new coach Jorge Jesus steering them past Al Hilal's previous record. Despite a disallowed third goal for offside, Ronaldo continues to shine post-Arab Cup, pushing Al Nassr four points clear of their rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

