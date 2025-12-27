Political Rivalry Sparks Murder in Raigad: Nine Arrested

Nine individuals were arrested in connection with the murder of Mangesh Sadashiv Kalokhe in Raigad district, Maharashtra, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Kalokhe, husband of newly elected Shiv Sena councillor Manasi Kalokhe, was chased and brutally killed in Khopoli town. The murder stemmed from political tension following local elections.

Police arrested the main suspects, including Ravindra Deokar, after uncovering further involvement through technical analysis. The case highlights the severe ramifications of local political rivalries.

