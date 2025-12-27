Political Rivalry Sparks Murder in Raigad: Nine Arrested
Nine individuals were arrested in Maharashtra's Raigad district for the murder of Mangesh Kalokhe, the husband of a newly elected Shiv Sena councillor. The attack, reportedly due to political rivalry, involved weapons like swords and axes. The police, aided by technical and human intelligence, continue to investigate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 23:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Nine individuals were arrested in connection with the murder of Mangesh Sadashiv Kalokhe in Raigad district, Maharashtra, authorities confirmed on Saturday.
Kalokhe, husband of newly elected Shiv Sena councillor Manasi Kalokhe, was chased and brutally killed in Khopoli town. The murder stemmed from political tension following local elections.
Police arrested the main suspects, including Ravindra Deokar, after uncovering further involvement through technical analysis. The case highlights the severe ramifications of local political rivalries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests and Arrests: Bajrang Dal's Clash Over Alleged Vandalism in Chhattisgarh
TMC's Strategic Outreach: Shaping Bengal's Future Amidst Political Rivalry
Operation Aaghat 3.0: Delhi Police Cracks Down on Crime with Mass Arrests
Political Rivalry Escalates to Fatal Attack in Maharashtra
Haryana Police arrests 348 offenders in 24-hour statewide crackdown against crime