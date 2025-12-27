Left Menu

Political Rivalry Sparks Murder in Raigad: Nine Arrested

Nine individuals were arrested in Maharashtra's Raigad district for the murder of Mangesh Kalokhe, the husband of a newly elected Shiv Sena councillor. The attack, reportedly due to political rivalry, involved weapons like swords and axes. The police, aided by technical and human intelligence, continue to investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 23:34 IST
Political Rivalry Sparks Murder in Raigad: Nine Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine individuals were arrested in connection with the murder of Mangesh Sadashiv Kalokhe in Raigad district, Maharashtra, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Kalokhe, husband of newly elected Shiv Sena councillor Manasi Kalokhe, was chased and brutally killed in Khopoli town. The murder stemmed from political tension following local elections.

Police arrested the main suspects, including Ravindra Deokar, after uncovering further involvement through technical analysis. The case highlights the severe ramifications of local political rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Measles Outbreak in Texas: Vaccine Policy Failures Exposed

Measles Outbreak in Texas: Vaccine Policy Failures Exposed

 United States
2
Struggling Under the Canvassed Sky: Gaza Families Weather the Storm

Struggling Under the Canvassed Sky: Gaza Families Weather the Storm

 Global
3
Powerful Quake Rattles Taiwan: No Casualties Reported

Powerful Quake Rattles Taiwan: No Casualties Reported

 Taiwan
4
Tragic Tandem: Fatal Paragliding Accident Sparks Safety Concerns at Bir Billing

Tragic Tandem: Fatal Paragliding Accident Sparks Safety Concerns at Bir Bill...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025