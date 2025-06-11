Pentagon Reduces F-35 Jet Request by Half

In a notable decision, the Pentagon has reduced its congressional request for Lockheed Martin F-35 jets to 24, from an anticipated 48. A document sent to Capitol Hill highlighted this shift in procurement strategy.

The halving of the request has raised questions and left industry watchers speculating about the underlying motivations. However, the immediate rationale behind such a move remains unclear.

As of now, neither Lockheed Martin nor the Department of Defense have issued a comment regarding the adjustments, even as Congress deliberates on the request.