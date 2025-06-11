Pentagon Reduces F-35 Jet Request by Half
The Pentagon has halved its request to Congress for the U.S. Air Force's Lockheed Martin F-35 jets, seeking 24 planes instead of the previously forecasted 48. A Defense Department document highlighted this reduction but neither Lockheed Martin nor the Department of Defense commented on the report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:47 IST
In a notable decision, the Pentagon has reduced its congressional request for Lockheed Martin F-35 jets to 24, from an anticipated 48. A document sent to Capitol Hill highlighted this shift in procurement strategy.
The halving of the request has raised questions and left industry watchers speculating about the underlying motivations. However, the immediate rationale behind such a move remains unclear.
As of now, neither Lockheed Martin nor the Department of Defense have issued a comment regarding the adjustments, even as Congress deliberates on the request.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SIU to Investigate Defence Department Over Mask Procurement Irregularities
Maharashtra Boosts Disaster Response with Rs 47.72 Lakh Equipment Procurement
Governor Rejects Reconsideration of Karnataka's Public Procurement Bill
PWD Tightens Oversight on Construction Material Procurement
Maharashtra Onion Farmers Demand Accountability Amid Procurement Delays