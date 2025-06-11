Left Menu

Global Brands Under Scrutiny: Forced Labour Allegations in Chinese Supply Chains

An international rights group reports that global brands like Avon and Walmart may inadvertently use forced labor in their supply chains, linked to minerals sourced from China's Xinjiang region. These allegations come amid ongoing trade discussions between the U.S. and China, with concerns focusing on the rights of Uyghurs and other minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-06-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 11:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Several well-known global companies, including Avon, Walmart, and Coca-Cola, are facing scrutiny over accusations of utilizing forced labor through their supply chains connected to China's Xinjiang region, according to a report by Global Rights Compliance.

The report highlights that these companies might be using minerals sourced from Xinjiang, where human rights organizations claim the Chinese government enforces coercive labor practices primarily targeting Muslim Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities.

The timing of the report coincides with ongoing trade talks between China and the U.S., spotlighting tension around human rights issues. The affected companies have yet to comment on the findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

