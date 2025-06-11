Global Brands Under Scrutiny: Forced Labour Allegations in Chinese Supply Chains

Several well-known global companies, including Avon, Walmart, and Coca-Cola, are facing scrutiny over accusations of utilizing forced labor through their supply chains connected to China's Xinjiang region, according to a report by Global Rights Compliance.

The report highlights that these companies might be using minerals sourced from Xinjiang, where human rights organizations claim the Chinese government enforces coercive labor practices primarily targeting Muslim Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities.

The timing of the report coincides with ongoing trade talks between China and the U.S., spotlighting tension around human rights issues. The affected companies have yet to comment on the findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)