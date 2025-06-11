From 162 Cr to 300 Cr: How Guess Is Building Its India Comeback Story

HT Syndication New Delhi [India], June 11: Global lifestyle brand GUESS is all set to scale new heights in the Indian market with a bold expansion strategy for the financial year 2025. Following a successful FY 2024, where the brand recorded a revenue of INR 162 Cr, GUESS India now targets an impressive INR 300 Cr in revenue by the end of this fiscal year.

To support this ambitious growth, GUESS India is launching 18 new stores across key metro and tier-1 cities, taking the total store count to 38 from 21 last year. This significant retail expansion underlines the brand's commitment to deepening its presence in the country and meeting the growing demand for premium fashion. GUESS India operates through its legal entity Guess India Pvt Ltd. in the country. The brand has also established a strong presence in the online space, with strategic listings on major e-commerce portals along with key large format retailers (LFR's) in the premium retail environment.

Further strengthening its digital presence, GUESS recently launched its dedicated India website, www.guess.in, offering a curated experience of the brand's global collections tailored for the Indian consumer. With a robust offline and online retail strategy, GUESS India is poised to continue its upward trajectory and cement its position as one of the leading lifestyle fashion brands in the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)