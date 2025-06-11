Left Menu

From 162 Cr to 300 Cr: How Guess Is Building Its India Comeback Story

Global lifestyle brand GUESS is all set to scale new heights in the Indian market with a bold expansion strategy for the financial year 2025. Following a successful FY 2024, where the brand recorded a revenue of INR 162 Cr, GUESS India now targets an impressive INR 300 Cr in revenue by the end of this fiscal year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:05 IST
From 162 Cr to 300 Cr: How Guess Is Building Its India Comeback Story
GUESS India gears up for growth with new store launches, eyeing INR 300 Cr in FY 2025.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HT Syndication New Delhi [India], June 11: Global lifestyle brand GUESS is all set to scale new heights in the Indian market with a bold expansion strategy for the financial year 2025. Following a successful FY 2024, where the brand recorded a revenue of INR 162 Cr, GUESS India now targets an impressive INR 300 Cr in revenue by the end of this fiscal year.

To support this ambitious growth, GUESS India is launching 18 new stores across key metro and tier-1 cities, taking the total store count to 38 from 21 last year. This significant retail expansion underlines the brand's commitment to deepening its presence in the country and meeting the growing demand for premium fashion. GUESS India operates through its legal entity Guess India Pvt Ltd. in the country. The brand has also established a strong presence in the online space, with strategic listings on major e-commerce portals along with key large format retailers (LFR's) in the premium retail environment.

Further strengthening its digital presence, GUESS recently launched its dedicated India website, www.guess.in, offering a curated experience of the brand's global collections tailored for the Indian consumer. With a robust offline and online retail strategy, GUESS India is poised to continue its upward trajectory and cement its position as one of the leading lifestyle fashion brands in the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025