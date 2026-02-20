BJP Condemns Youth Congress Protest at India AI Impact Summit
The BJP criticized the Congress for a protest by its youth wing at the India AI Impact Summit, accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating the disruption. BJP leaders claimed the protest attempted to embarrass India globally and condemned the Congress for undermining the nation's technological image.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized the Indian National Congress following a protest by the Congress's youth wing at the India AI Impact Summit. The protest, which occurred at the Bharat Mandapam exhibition hall, saw slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Security intervened, detaining approximately ten individuals.
Union minister Piyush Goyal described the protest as displaying the Congress's "arrogance and frustration," accusing Rahul Gandhi of aiming to "humiliate" India to target the BJP-led government. Goyal commented on the perceived disruption of India's progress, emphasizing the significance of the global technological platform that was interrupted.
BJP leaders, including Gajendra Shekhawat and Amit Malviya, expressed their disapproval on social media, condemning the disruption as an embarrassment to India's technological advancements. The protests were criticized as undermining India's efforts to establish itself as a leader in innovation and technology, calling into question Congress's vision for the nation.
