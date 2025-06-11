Left Menu

Global Brands Under Fire for Alleged Forced Labor in Chinese Mineral Supply Chains

Several global brands are accused of being at risk of using forced labor in their supply chains tied to minerals sourced from China's Xinjiang region. Reports suggest companies such as Avon, Walmart, and Nescafe may be linked to this practice. China denies these claims, labeling them as fabrications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:29 IST
Global brands, including Avon, Walmart, and Nescafe, are under scrutiny for their potential ties to forced labor through supply chains involving minerals from China's Xinjiang region. An international rights group highlights the risk of companies using critical minerals linked to coercive labor practices targeting Uyghur Muslims and Turkic minorities.

The report points out that 77 Chinese suppliers in industries like titanium and lithium are implicated, potentially participating in controversial 'labor transfer programs'. Millions of Uyghurs face forced factory work, allegedly as part of a government assimilation campaign. Global companies using these minerals are urged to reassess their supply chains.

China has dismissed allegations of forced labor as fabricated lies by anti-China forces. Meanwhile, US-China trade talks aim to resolve disputes over minerals and technology, while laws to prevent imports from Xinjiang underline international tensions over these issues.

