Global brands, including Avon, Walmart, and Nescafe, are under scrutiny for their potential ties to forced labor through supply chains involving minerals from China's Xinjiang region. An international rights group highlights the risk of companies using critical minerals linked to coercive labor practices targeting Uyghur Muslims and Turkic minorities.

The report points out that 77 Chinese suppliers in industries like titanium and lithium are implicated, potentially participating in controversial 'labor transfer programs'. Millions of Uyghurs face forced factory work, allegedly as part of a government assimilation campaign. Global companies using these minerals are urged to reassess their supply chains.

China has dismissed allegations of forced labor as fabricated lies by anti-China forces. Meanwhile, US-China trade talks aim to resolve disputes over minerals and technology, while laws to prevent imports from Xinjiang underline international tensions over these issues.