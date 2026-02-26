Rare Earth Shortages Threaten Aerospace and Semiconductor Industries Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

The persistent shortage of rare earth elements like yttrium and scandium is threatening the U.S. aerospace and semiconductor sectors, as China holds a near-monopoly in their supply. The scarcity may impede production, despite the easing of some trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Yttrium is essential for producing aerospace coatings, crucial for protecting engines from extreme temperatures, while scandium is significant in semiconductor technologies, particularly in manufacturing 5G chips. Since the reporting of yttrium shortages in November, prices have increased by 60%, leading firms to ration resources.

As U.S. President Trump plans to meet Chinese President Xi to discuss mineral export restrictions, the industries eagerly await resolutions. Meanwhile, companies are exploring alternative supply lines and seeking governmental assistance to ensure future operations are not hindered by these critical shortages.