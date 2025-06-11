Rising Costs for U.S. Importers Amid Increasing Reliance on Customs Brokers

Amid President Donald Trump's unpredictable trade policies, U.S. importers are increasingly turning to customs brokers for assistance, leading to higher costs for these services. Customs brokers, who manage the necessary paperwork for processing shipments, have become essential in navigating fluctuating tariffs, prompting a rise in fees reported by industry sources.

Once a low-profile sector, customs brokerages are witnessing a surge in demand, compelling both independent and major players like FedEx and DHL to bolster their teams. The $5 billion industry is grappling with the complexity of U.S. trade regulations, as evidenced by Nike, Amazon, and Lowe's seeking trade compliance professionals. Independent brokers report difficulties in managing the volume of inquiries about tariff complexities.

In response to the increased workload and evolving regulatory landscape, customs brokers have raised their fees, with some implementing new IT systems. Larger logistics firms are expanding staff in the U.S. to meet demand. The rapid changes in tariffs, such as the doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs, are adding to the challenges, causing apprehension among brokers and importers alike.