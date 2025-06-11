Left Menu

Solarium Green Energy Expands Solar Module Manufacturing in Gujarat

Solarium Green Energy Limited is set to re-enter solar module manufacturing with a new facility in Gujarat, aiming for 1000 MW capacity. This initiative aims to strengthen supply chains, enhance margins, and meet India's growing solar demand, positioning Solarium as a leading EPC player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:55 IST
Solarium Green Energy Expands Solar Module Manufacturing in Gujarat
Solarium Re-Enters into Manufacturing Solar Modules: latest Technology & 1 GW Capacity. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Solarium Green Energy Limited, a frontrunner in India's rooftop solar project sector, is set to reinvest in solar module manufacturing with state-of-the-art technology, opening a facility with a projected 1000 MW production capacity in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The move aligns with the company's strategic plan for backward integration, focusing on mitigating cost fluctuations and enhancing supply chain robustness. By manufacturing its own solar modules, Solarium aims to reduce project costs, hasten execution timelines, and improve profit margins by 5-8%.

This initiative, alongside the new manufacturing of solar structures at its Bavla facility, and a collaboration with WattPower Systems to expand inverter distribution, is designed to fortify Solarium's market position. The new facility is slated to commence operations in Q4 of the current fiscal year.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025