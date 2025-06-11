Solarium Green Energy Expands Solar Module Manufacturing in Gujarat

Solarium Green Energy Limited, a frontrunner in India's rooftop solar project sector, is set to reinvest in solar module manufacturing with state-of-the-art technology, opening a facility with a projected 1000 MW production capacity in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The move aligns with the company's strategic plan for backward integration, focusing on mitigating cost fluctuations and enhancing supply chain robustness. By manufacturing its own solar modules, Solarium aims to reduce project costs, hasten execution timelines, and improve profit margins by 5-8%.

This initiative, alongside the new manufacturing of solar structures at its Bavla facility, and a collaboration with WattPower Systems to expand inverter distribution, is designed to fortify Solarium's market position. The new facility is slated to commence operations in Q4 of the current fiscal year.