ATEN Papers Set to Soar with Upcoming IPO on BSE SME

ATEN Papers Limited announces an IPO, launching June 13, 2025, to raise Rs. 31.68 crore on the BSE SME. Key industry players, the company aims for expansion. With significant financial growth, its diverse product offerings include Kraft paper and Duplex boards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:38 IST
ATEN PAPERS Limited IPO Opens on June 13, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move to bolster its market presence, ATEN Papers Limited is gearing up for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) set to open on June 13, 2025. The company aims to raise up to Rs. 31.68 crore by listing on the BSE SME platform, offering 33 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each.

Established in 2019, ATEN Papers operates as a vital intermediary in the paper product supply chain, sourcing from mills and supplying to the packaging sector. The company is also looking to expand its operations with a new wastepaper processing unit planned for three locations in Ahmedabad City.

With a solid financial performance record, ATEN Papers reported impressive income gains over recent years. The IPO proceeds will be directed towards capital expenditure, meeting working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. Swastika Investmart Ltd will manage the IPO, while the listing is projected for June 20, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

