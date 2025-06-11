ATEN Papers Set to Soar with Upcoming IPO on BSE SME

In a strategic move to bolster its market presence, ATEN Papers Limited is gearing up for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) set to open on June 13, 2025. The company aims to raise up to Rs. 31.68 crore by listing on the BSE SME platform, offering 33 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each.

Established in 2019, ATEN Papers operates as a vital intermediary in the paper product supply chain, sourcing from mills and supplying to the packaging sector. The company is also looking to expand its operations with a new wastepaper processing unit planned for three locations in Ahmedabad City.

With a solid financial performance record, ATEN Papers reported impressive income gains over recent years. The IPO proceeds will be directed towards capital expenditure, meeting working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. Swastika Investmart Ltd will manage the IPO, while the listing is projected for June 20, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)