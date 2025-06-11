IKEA to Boost Indian Sourcing to 50%
IKEA aims to increase its sourcing from India to 50% as part of its global operations strategy, according to Swedish trade minister Benjamin Dousa. With a focus on textiles, plastics, and metals, this move supports India's goal of enhancing its manufacturing sector's contribution to GDP.
IKEA, the global home decor and furniture giant, is set to expand its sourcing from India to 50 percent, revealed Swedish Trade Minister Benjamin Dousa. This strategic decision marks a significant leap from the current 30 percent, aligning with India's GDP growth ambitions.
The company's sourcing portfolio includes textiles, plastics, and metals. IKEA plans to diversify this basket further as part of its international operations, highlighting India as a key player in its supply chain network.
While Europe remains IKEA's largest supplier, with America and China following, India has been a steadfast partner for half a century. With its retail presence in major cities like Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru, IKEA continues to strengthen its ties in the region.
