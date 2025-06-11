Tragic Collision at Pune Junction: Fatal Accident Raises Traffic Concerns

A tragic accident unfolded at a busy intersection in Pune when a truck collided with a scooter, resulting in the death of a 29-year-old woman and injuries to her father-in-law, police reported.

The victim, Dipali Yuvraj Soni, was declared dead at the scene, while her father-in-law, Jagdish Soni, aged 61, sustained injuries in the crash at Gangadham Chowk. CCTV footage captured the moment the truck rear-ended the scooter as the traffic light turned green, leading to both riders being dragged under the vehicle.

Following the incident, law enforcement has detained the truck driver, Shaukat Ali Kulkundi, and an investigation is ongoing. In response, state minister and local legislator Madhuri Misal has urged the Pune Police Commissioner to reinstate a ban on heavy vehicles in the area, questioning the recent lifting of this restriction.