Task Force to Boost Textile Exports to $100 Billion by 2030

The Commerce Ministry has established a task force to enhance textile exports, aiming for $100 billion by 2030-31. The first meeting, led by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, focused on creating a unified platform and addressing issues from innovation to regulatory frameworks to boost global market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The task force intends to build a unified platform for addressing industry concerns.

Chaired by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, the inaugural meeting sought to identify strategies for enhancing India's textile exports. Discussions covered various aspects like innovation, market trends, and global market share expansion.

The meeting highlighted the need for industry collaboration on issues like sustainability, cost competitiveness, and updated regulatory frameworks. Sub-task forces will be formed to provide tailored recommendations, involving both ministry representatives and industry stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

