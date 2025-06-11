Task Force to Boost Textile Exports to $100 Billion by 2030
The Commerce Ministry has established a task force to enhance textile exports, aiming for $100 billion by 2030-31. The first meeting, led by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, focused on creating a unified platform and addressing issues from innovation to regulatory frameworks to boost global market presence.
The Commerce Ministry announced the establishment of a task force aimed at boosting textile exports, as per plans to reach $100 billion by 2030-31. The task force intends to build a unified platform for addressing industry concerns.
Chaired by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, the inaugural meeting sought to identify strategies for enhancing India's textile exports. Discussions covered various aspects like innovation, market trends, and global market share expansion.
The meeting highlighted the need for industry collaboration on issues like sustainability, cost competitiveness, and updated regulatory frameworks. Sub-task forces will be formed to provide tailored recommendations, involving both ministry representatives and industry stakeholders.
