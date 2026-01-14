Karnataka and New Zealand Forge Innovation Ties

A delegation representing New Zealand's innovation ecosystem engaged in talks with Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday, aiming to establish collaborative efforts under the Prime Minister's Scholarship for Asia programme.

During the interaction, discussions revolved around bolstering people-to-people connections and crafting enduring institutional partnerships between Karnataka and New Zealand, according to a statement from the state's IT-BT minister.

Minister Kharge emphasized Karnataka's robust position as a leading technology cluster and R&D hub in India, advocating for collaboration in artificial intelligence, aerospace, and other advanced sectors through the Global Innovation Alliance platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)