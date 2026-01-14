Karnataka and New Zealand Forge Innovation Ties
A New Zealand delegation met with Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge to explore collaboration under the PMSA programme. Discussions focused on strengthening institutional ties, boosting innovation, and exploring partnerships in technology and education. The meeting highlighted Karnataka's tech prominence and the need for global collaboration frameworks.
- Country:
- India
A delegation representing New Zealand's innovation ecosystem engaged in talks with Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday, aiming to establish collaborative efforts under the Prime Minister's Scholarship for Asia programme.
During the interaction, discussions revolved around bolstering people-to-people connections and crafting enduring institutional partnerships between Karnataka and New Zealand, according to a statement from the state's IT-BT minister.
Minister Kharge emphasized Karnataka's robust position as a leading technology cluster and R&D hub in India, advocating for collaboration in artificial intelligence, aerospace, and other advanced sectors through the Global Innovation Alliance platform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Greek Airspace Disruption Reveals Outdated Technology
Empowering Education: Tamil Nadu's Progressive Stance for Women
Goa Aligns School Admission Age with National Education Policy
Sunny Varkey Challenges Creators to Tackle Global Education Crisis
Industry-Led Curriculum: Transforming India's Education Landscape