Rouble Nagi: Transforming Education Through Art and Social Innovation

Rouble Nagi, a visionary art and social science educator based in Mumbai, has achieved a significant milestone by being named one of the top 10 finalists for the $1 million Global Teacher Prize 2026, announced in London. Nagi's groundbreaking work focuses on enhancing educational opportunities in India's slums and rural communities through her initiatives, the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation and Misaal India.

Nagi's nomination for the prestigious GEMS Education contest, organized by the UK-based Varkey Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO, highlights her transformative impact as an educator and social innovator. Her efforts leverage art and education to reach underserved regions, with 800 learning centers established and over 600 volunteers and teachers mobilized.

Rouble Nagi's 'Living Walls of Learning' project turns neighborhood walls into educational murals, ensuring children develop creative and academic skills. Recognized as a pioneering leader, Nagi is among global educators celebrated for their critical roles, as emphasized by figures like Sunny Varkey and UNESCO's Stefania Giannini, advocating for investment in teaching to shape a sustainable future.

