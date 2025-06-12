Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Head to Paris Airshow Amid Tariff and Security Concerns

Two dozen U.S. lawmakers will attend the Paris Airshow to discuss rising concerns over American aerospace tariffs and national security. Senators and governors will lead efforts to promote U.S. investments, amid fears of supply chain risks from new tariffs. Airbus and Boeing continue to enhance U.S. investments.

Updated: 12-06-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:25 IST
A bipartisan delegation of over two dozen U.S. lawmakers is set to attend the Paris Airshow, amidst escalating concerns surrounding aerospace tariffs and national security threats. Led by Senators Jerry Moran and Jeanne Shaheen, this visit underscores the imperative nature of solidifying alliances amid geopolitical tensions. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders are among those advocating for bolstering U.S. investments in the aerospace sector.

The tension stems from global aerospace companies and U.S. airlines reporting risks induced by potential new tariffs on commercial aircraft, jet engines, and parts. Such tariffs could threaten air safety and supply chain stability, potentially leading to unintended consequences like increased ticket prices. Industry heads warn of severe disruptions while advocating for the restoration of a tariff-free regime that previously saw the U.S. sector thrive with a substantial trade surplus.

The gravity of these concerns is reflected in ongoing lobbying efforts directed at reversing current administration policies that impose a 10% tariff. At the same time, the Commerce Department's investigation into national security risks associated with imported goods looms, escalating fears of even more burdensome tariffs. As global political dynamics continue to evolve, initiatives like these are crucial in reaffirming the U.S.'s commitment to reliable and stable international partnerships.

