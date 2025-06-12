Critical Mineral Struggle: China and U.S. Navigate a Delicate Dance

China's commanding position in critical minerals is a crucial element in trade discussions with the United States, seeking to balance economic interests amid global technological demands.

Building on decades of industrial strategy, China's firm control over rare earth production ensures its negotiation leverage, even as its resources dwindle.

In response, the U.S. faces a challenging path to diversify its supply sources, underscoring geopolitical tensions and dependence on China's mineral wealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)