Left Menu

Critical Mineral Struggle: China and U.S. Navigate a Delicate Dance

China's grip on critical minerals serves as a key asset in trade negotiations with the U.S. Despite recent talks hinting at cooperation, Beijing's permit system tightly controls exports. China's vast reserves underline its industrial strength, but dwindling resources pose challenges amidst U.S. efforts to catch up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ganzhou | Updated: 12-06-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 08:13 IST
Critical Mineral Struggle: China and U.S. Navigate a Delicate Dance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's commanding position in critical minerals is a crucial element in trade discussions with the United States, seeking to balance economic interests amid global technological demands.

Building on decades of industrial strategy, China's firm control over rare earth production ensures its negotiation leverage, even as its resources dwindle.

In response, the U.S. faces a challenging path to diversify its supply sources, underscoring geopolitical tensions and dependence on China's mineral wealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025