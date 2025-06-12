Odisha Takes Off: Direct Flights to Abu Dhabi Launched
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated direct flight services to Abu Dhabi from Bhubaneswar, connecting Odisha to the UAE. The initiative, under the B-MAAN program, also sent 50 tonnes of mangoes to Abu Dhabi, marking the state's efforts to boost tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated new direct flight services to Abu Dhabi on Thursday, enhancing connectivity from Biju Patnaik International Airport.
The IndiGo flight, carrying 180 passengers, signifies a significant milestone under the B-MAAN initiative, aligning with Odisha's ambition to expand air connectivity.
Additionally, 50 tonnes of Odisha-produced mangoes were exported to Abu Dhabi, coinciding with the first anniversary of the BJP state government. The new route aims to fortify Odisha's tourism, trade, and cultural ties with West Asian countries.
