IndiGo Flight Frustration: Passenger Outrage in Chennai

Passengers on an IndiGo flight to Singapore faced a delay exceeding four hours due to a technical snag and crew schedule issues. The situation, which caused discomfort among those onboard, was highlighted on social media after the incident, prompting a statement from the airline apologizing for the inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight bound for Singapore left passengers disgruntled at Chennai airport due to an unexpected delay. Sources reported the incident occurred on February 24, with passengers taking to social media to express their frustration as the delay surpassed four hours.

According to a video that gained traction online, passengers questioned the airline crew about the lack of clear communication. Concerns were raised regarding the inconsistent air conditioning and absence of updates. The video showed one passenger confronting the crew about the duration of the wait.

In response, an IndiGo spokesperson explained the delay resulted from a minor technical issue. As the aircraft underwent necessary checks, the crew exceeded their duty time limitations, resulting in further delays. The airline issued an apology, providing refreshments and updates to mitigate passenger discomfort before the flight departed at 1 PM.

