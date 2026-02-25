IndiGo Flight Frustration: Passenger Outrage in Chennai

An IndiGo flight bound for Singapore left passengers disgruntled at Chennai airport due to an unexpected delay. Sources reported the incident occurred on February 24, with passengers taking to social media to express their frustration as the delay surpassed four hours.

According to a video that gained traction online, passengers questioned the airline crew about the lack of clear communication. Concerns were raised regarding the inconsistent air conditioning and absence of updates. The video showed one passenger confronting the crew about the duration of the wait.

In response, an IndiGo spokesperson explained the delay resulted from a minor technical issue. As the aircraft underwent necessary checks, the crew exceeded their duty time limitations, resulting in further delays. The airline issued an apology, providing refreshments and updates to mitigate passenger discomfort before the flight departed at 1 PM.

