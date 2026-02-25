Left Menu

IndiGo Launches Bhavnagar-Navi Mumbai Flight Service, Boosting Connectivity

IndiGo announced the launch of 14 weekly direct flights connecting Bhavnagar in Gujarat with Navi Mumbai, starting March 29, 2026. With this, Bhavnagar becomes IndiGo's 97th domestic destination. This move aims to enhance regional connectivity, boosting trade and economic growth in western India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:28 IST
IndiGo Launches Bhavnagar-Navi Mumbai Flight Service, Boosting Connectivity
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's leading domestic airline, IndiGo, has unveiled plans to enhance air connectivity in western India by introducing 14 weekly direct flights linking Bhavnagar in Gujarat with Navi Mumbai. Scheduled to commence on March 29, 2026, this development marks Bhavnagar as IndiGo's 97th domestic destination, further extending its expansive domestic network.

IndiGo's official release highlights Bhavnagar's strategic significance as a trade hub in Gujarat's Saurashtra region, known for its industries like manufacturing, shipbreaking, and diamond processing. The airline anticipates that the new air link will facilitate trade, investment, and smooth travel to India's financial capital, enhancing accessibility for both people and goods.

Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo's Head of Global Sales, emphasized that adding Bhavnagar to the airline's network strengthens its presence in Gujarat, alongside Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot. The twice-daily service, featuring affordable fares, underscores IndiGo's commitment to expanding regional air connectivity. The morning Bhavnagar-Navi Mumbai flight departs at 08:35, while the evening service leaves at 20:50, ensuring convenience for travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Treasury's Sanction Squeeze: Unraveling Iran's Shadow Fleet

U.S. Treasury's Sanction Squeeze: Unraveling Iran's Shadow Fleet

 Global
2
Tensions Mount: State Cops Clash Over 'Shirtless Protest' Arrests

Tensions Mount: State Cops Clash Over 'Shirtless Protest' Arrests

 India
3
Pride of Puducherry: Model Elections Set Benchmark for the Nation

Pride of Puducherry: Model Elections Set Benchmark for the Nation

 India
4
Inmate Caught with Smuggled Phones and SIM Cards at Yerawada Prison

Inmate Caught with Smuggled Phones and SIM Cards at Yerawada Prison

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026