IndiGo Launches Bhavnagar-Navi Mumbai Flight Service, Boosting Connectivity

India's leading domestic airline, IndiGo, has unveiled plans to enhance air connectivity in western India by introducing 14 weekly direct flights linking Bhavnagar in Gujarat with Navi Mumbai. Scheduled to commence on March 29, 2026, this development marks Bhavnagar as IndiGo's 97th domestic destination, further extending its expansive domestic network.

IndiGo's official release highlights Bhavnagar's strategic significance as a trade hub in Gujarat's Saurashtra region, known for its industries like manufacturing, shipbreaking, and diamond processing. The airline anticipates that the new air link will facilitate trade, investment, and smooth travel to India's financial capital, enhancing accessibility for both people and goods.

Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo's Head of Global Sales, emphasized that adding Bhavnagar to the airline's network strengthens its presence in Gujarat, alongside Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot. The twice-daily service, featuring affordable fares, underscores IndiGo's commitment to expanding regional air connectivity. The morning Bhavnagar-Navi Mumbai flight departs at 08:35, while the evening service leaves at 20:50, ensuring convenience for travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)