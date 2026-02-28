IndiGo Adjusts Flight Operations Amidst Middle East Tensions

In response to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, known as IndiGo, has proactively suspended its flight operations to and from the region. The suspension also affects select other international routes.

The airline's decision comes amidst volatile conditions surrounding Iran. IndiGo moves to ensure passenger safety and operational integrity by implementing this precautionary measure.

The suspension is set to continue until March 1, with ongoing assessments as the situation develops further. The airline emphasizes its commitment to the safety and security of its passengers and crew during these uncertain times.