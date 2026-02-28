IndiGo Adjusts Flight Operations Amidst Middle East Tensions
Due to escalating tensions in Iran and the broader Middle East, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, operating as IndiGo, has suspended all flight operations to and from the region and other select international destinations. This suspension will remain in effect until March 1, as the situation continues to evolve.
The suspension is set to continue until March 1, with ongoing assessments as the situation develops further. The airline emphasizes its commitment to the safety and security of its passengers and crew during these uncertain times.
