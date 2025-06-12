Left Menu

India's Export Figures Set to Soar Amid Global Turmoil

India's goods and services exports are projected to exceed USD 900 billion in 2025-26. Despite global challenges, including geopolitical tensions, exports reached a record USD 825 billion in 2024-25. Minister Piyush Goyal expressed confidence in further growth, with projections hitting USD 1 trillion by 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:51 IST
  Sweden

India is poised to achieve remarkable growth in exports, setting its sights on surpassing USD 900 billion in the 2025-26 financial year, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Despite facing global challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Israel-Hamas war, and the Red Sea crisis, the country achieved record exports of USD 825 billion in 2024-25.

Minister Goyal conveyed his optimism during a meeting with the Indian business delegation, asserting that India is on track to beat previous benchmarks despite the ongoing global turmoil. The minister's official visit to Sweden includes engagements with his Swedish counterpart to bolster trade and investment prospects.

Furthermore, the Federal of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) anticipates a more than 21 percent year-on-year growth in exports, projecting a potential USD 1 trillion in exports for the 2025-26 period, underscoring India's resilience in a challenging global economy.

