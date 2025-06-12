Jindal Foundation Promotes Natural Farming with 'Jindal Krishi Seva' in Odisha
Jindal Steel & Power's Jindal Foundation launches 'Jindal Krishi Seva' in Angul, Odisha, promoting natural farming and chemical-free agriculture. The initiative introduces mobile soil testing for farmers and emphasizes ecological balance, food security, and economic development. It aims to benefit 2,000 farmers initially, expanding across Odisha.
Jindal Foundation has unveiled a new initiative, 'Jindal Krishi Seva,' in Angul, Odisha, with the goal of advancing natural farming practices. Promoted by Jindal Steel & Power, the program aims to promote agriculture without chemical-based fertilizers and pesticides, enhancing sustainable farming techniques.
The launch event was spearheaded by the foundation's Chairperson, Smt. Shallu Jindal, who flagged off a Mobile Soil Testing Van on June 10, 2025. The event saw participation from a host of officials and over 300 farmers. The initiative provides a platform integrating natural seed treatment, the use of composting, vermiculture, and bio-fertilizers with the latest farm equipment to boost farmers' capacities.
A focal point is the mobile soil testing unit which provides rapid soil health analysis to help farmers amass crucial data for effective crop planning. Initially serving 49 villages, the project aspires to reach out to more farmers, moving towards ecological balance and increased rural economic development.